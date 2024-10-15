GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Kirby Trading Down 1.0 %

KEX stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

