Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,170 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 320.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,796.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 100,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 99,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.30%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

