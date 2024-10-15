Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $203,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Stock Performance
NYSE ACM opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,181.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
