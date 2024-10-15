Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $203,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,181.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.