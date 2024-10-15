General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,353 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in General Electric by 93.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $205,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $193.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.