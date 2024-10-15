Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Haemonetics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Haemonetics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 140,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CL King began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

