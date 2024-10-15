Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 13,200 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,501,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4,007.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 930,721 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,077,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 621,125 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 119,590 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

NYSE PGRE opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

