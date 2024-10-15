Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Buckle were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Buckle during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Buckle by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Buckle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $853,503.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,452 shares in the company, valued at $77,761,851.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $853,503.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,761,851.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $5,786,422. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.