Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,100 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MCW opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.