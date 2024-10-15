Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 5,900 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.

Shares of TRUP opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

