Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in eXp World were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in eXp World by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,709,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,918,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,709,780 shares in the company, valued at $545,918,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,001 shares of company stock worth $8,326,308. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 2.30.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.