Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $253,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

