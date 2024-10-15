Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freedom were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom by 110.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freedom by 901.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Freedom by 44.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the second quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FRHC opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $101.01.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

