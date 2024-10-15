Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $207,000 in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

