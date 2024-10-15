Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $240,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $9,403,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Camping World by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 513,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Camping World by 42.8% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.25 and a beta of 2.47. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.