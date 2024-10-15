Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in MINISO Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,950 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 898,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 804,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 129.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 640,718 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MINISO Group stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

