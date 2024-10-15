Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,100 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,154.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

