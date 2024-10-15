Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,100 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

