Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury General by 7,606.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,049,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

