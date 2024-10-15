Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

