Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 707,115 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,220 shares of company stock worth $2,548,988 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

