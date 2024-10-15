Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Certara were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $618,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Certara by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 932,598 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth about $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after buying an additional 579,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.