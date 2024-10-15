Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 166,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

