HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

View Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.