Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $169,129.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,550.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,168 shares of company stock worth $1,170,515. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

