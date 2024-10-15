Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the period.
Shares of BALT opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.
The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
