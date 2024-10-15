Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALTFree Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

