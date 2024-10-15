Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Innoviva by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 185,784 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 108.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 63.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 180.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.