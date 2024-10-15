iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLT opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

