iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,529 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 460,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.