iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Down 0.2 %

IAUM opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

