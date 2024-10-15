iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,726,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

