iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 839.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.