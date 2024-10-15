Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 231.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $340,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.06.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

