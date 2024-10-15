Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lennox International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $15,416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $607.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.53 and a 1-year high of $627.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $584.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.67.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

