Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,424.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 446.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

