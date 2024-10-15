Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 714 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 271.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equifax were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Equifax by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,436,215,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EFX opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.