Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 793 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $196.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

