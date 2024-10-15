Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 800 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $283.32 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day moving average of $213.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

