Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 800 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 256.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Clorox were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CLX opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.