Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $478.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.46 and its 200 day moving average is $493.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.