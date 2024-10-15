Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,675 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 260.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $258,957,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $171,608,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 210.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after acquiring an additional 600,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

