Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,700 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 400.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in Crown by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,374 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $119,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 736,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $29,291,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth $29,981,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

View Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.