Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,700 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 412.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in State Street were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

