Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,800 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

