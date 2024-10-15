Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,900 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,258.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HWM opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

