Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,054 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,326,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 116,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.