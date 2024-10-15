Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,100 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

