Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 350.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Solar were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

