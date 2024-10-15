Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $194,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 436.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $19,945,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 627,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 209,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

