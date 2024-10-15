Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $205,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 278.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after acquiring an additional 307,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.58.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.