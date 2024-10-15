Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $211,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 445.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,421,000 after buying an additional 433,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

